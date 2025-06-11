LISTEN LIVE

Roman Anthony Shines on the Field, But Sister Steals the Show Online

All eyes on Roman Anthony, the top prospect in the MLB? Not quite – His sister steals the show.

Nick Gemelli
Roman Anthony

Jun 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (48) hits a fly out to left field during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony made his MLB debut Monday night at Fenway Park. It wasn't great. Going hitless and committing an error in the Red Sox’s 10-8 loss to the Rays. Regardless, fans were still thrilled to see the league’s top prospect in action.

Last night was a different story. Anthony ripped a two-run double in the first inning, helping Boston beat Tampa Bay 3-1 at Fenway. It was his first major league hit—a big moment for the 21-year-old.

Sounds like that should be the big headline, right? Well… sort of.

For one, Anthony’s family was on hand for the milestone, including his father, Anthony Anthony, his brother, Anthony Anthony Jr., and - according to Adam 12 - even his uncle, also named Anthony.  

Fun as that is, this isn’t about the amount of Anthonys on the Anthony family tree. No sir!

As cameras panned to the proud family by the Red Sox dugout, the spotlight shifted from Roman’s second night in the big leagues to his 22-year-old sister, Lia Anthony. That’s when she went viral.

Roman Anthony’s older sister is currently in medical school at Florida State University (following her mother’s footprints), according to reports.

You can follow Lia on Instagram

red soxRoman Anthony
Nick GemelliEditor
Nick Gemelli, the wizard behind the scenes at Toucher & Hardy and a maestro on 985thesportshub.com, kicked off his radio escapade back in 2007 as an intern for Toucher & Rich on WBCN. After navigating through WFNX and the Boston Phoenix, he made a triumphant return to the show in 2016. Hailing from Marshfield but currently holding it down in Tewksbury, Nick’s radio journey is as dynamic as his Twitter feed. Nick writes about what happens on the Toucher & Hardy Show and Boston area lifestyle content.
Related Stories
Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a double in the first inning to record his first major league hit. The Roman Anthony callup has been a boon so far for the Sox.
MLBHow the Roman Anthony callup can help save the SoxAdam 12
Roman Anthony
MLBRed Sox finally make long-awaited callup from minorsMatt Dolloff
Kyle Teel
MLBEx-Red Sox prospect from Garrett Crochet deal gets major league call-upMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect