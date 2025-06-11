Roman Anthony Shines on the Field, But Sister Steals the Show Online

Jun 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (48) hits a fly out to left field during the second inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony made his MLB debut Monday night at Fenway Park. It wasn't great. Going hitless and committing an error in the Red Sox’s 10-8 loss to the Rays. Regardless, fans were still thrilled to see the league’s top prospect in action.

Last night was a different story. Anthony ripped a two-run double in the first inning, helping Boston beat Tampa Bay 3-1 at Fenway. It was his first major league hit—a big moment for the 21-year-old.

Sounds like that should be the big headline, right? Well… sort of.

For one, Anthony’s family was on hand for the milestone, including his father, Anthony Anthony, his brother, Anthony Anthony Jr., and - according to Adam 12 - even his uncle, also named Anthony.

Fun as that is, this isn’t about the amount of Anthonys on the Anthony family tree. No sir!

As cameras panned to the proud family by the Red Sox dugout, the spotlight shifted from Roman’s second night in the big leagues to his 22-year-old sister, Lia Anthony. That’s when she went viral.

Roman Anthony’s older sister is currently in medical school at Florida State University (following her mother’s footprints), according to reports.