Red Sox get Roman Anthony’s first major-league impact in win

Jun 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (48) bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Fenway Park.

After going 0-for-4 in his major league debut on Monday night, baseball's No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony made his first big league contribution in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The win propelled the Red Sox to a record of 33-36 (9.0 games back in the AL East) and gave them a chance to win their second consecutive series for the first time in a month.

In the effort, Anthony notched his first hit in the majors with a strong opposite field line drive to the left field corner that he turned into a double while driving in two runs in the process.

After two games and nine plate appearances in the majors, Anthony is slashing .125/.222/.250 with three RBI, one walk, and two strikeouts. Prior to being called up earlier this week, Anthony slashed .288/.423/.491 with 10 homers and 29 RBI at Triple-A in 2025.

On the defensive side, Anthony struggled in right field during his debut - committing an untimely error on a routine ground ball - but he turned it around for the most part on Tuesday. Most notably making a difficult sliding grab late in the contest.

So, Anthony began to show signs of his skill in the win. Of course, he is still batting just .125, but as he continues to adjust to big league pitching, the bat should get better.

The Red Sox will need him to find consistent production and quickly, however, as they are teetering on the edge of a lost season. It seems that their last hope for 2025 almost entirely rests on the shoulders of the 21-year-old.