Jayson Tatum gives a small update on his injury recovery

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play.

Nearly a month removed from his ruptured Achilles tendon surgery, Jayson Tatum gave fans an update on his recovery status.

"Day 25… days starting to get a little easier," Tatum wrote in post to X on Saturday. It seems he is progressing well through the recovery process, but his particular injury requires long rehab that will likely keep him off the court through most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season.

In the meantime, the Celtics are looking into the options they have this offseason. They will need to make moves to cut costs and get under the second apron. Plus, with Tatum out, they may be compelled to make more drastic moves and mount a semi-rebuild.

The hope for Boston is that going into the 2026-27 season, Tatum is fully healed and ready to guide his team to another championship run.