LISTEN LIVE

Jayson Tatum gives a small update on his injury recovery

Jayson Tatum provides a small update on how is ruptured Achilles tendon surgery is going nearly a month in.

Luke Graham
Jayson Tatum

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nearly a month removed from his ruptured Achilles tendon surgery, Jayson Tatum gave fans an update on his recovery status.

"Day 25… days starting to get a little easier," Tatum wrote in post to X on Saturday. It seems he is progressing well through the recovery process, but his particular injury requires long rehab that will likely keep him off the court through most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season.

In the meantime, the Celtics are looking into the options they have this offseason. They will need to make moves to cut costs and get under the second apron. Plus, with Tatum out, they may be compelled to make more drastic moves and mount a semi-rebuild.

The hope for Boston is that going into the 2026-27 season, Tatum is fully healed and ready to guide his team to another championship run.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum
Luke GrahamAuthor
Related Stories
Jaylen Brown
NBACeltics issue medical update on Jaylen BrownTy Anderson
Derrick White
NBASounds like Celtics won’t be trading Derrick White this summerLuke Graham
Danny Ainge (center)
NBAA familiar face could emerge as a trade partner for the CelticsMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect