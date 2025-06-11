How the Roman Anthony callup can help save the Sox

Red Sox fans who were clamoring for a Roman Anthony callup finally got what they were calling for this week.
The No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball made his major league debut on Monday night at Fenway Park, playing in someone else's cleats and swinging a borrowed bat. Our own Matt Dolloff predicted he'd start in LF; Anthony ended up in RF.
The rookie had only played a handful of games at that position, so an error was inevitable. Such is the story of the 2025 Red Sox so far: an abundance of errors. No matter; Anthony acquitted himself on Tuesday, notching his first major league hit, with his family in attendance at Fenway.
Roman Anthony Callup: The youth movement
With Roman Anthony now joining Marcello Mayer and Kristian Campbell on the big-league roster, the Red Sox finally have a chance to generate some excitement. The season so far has been underwhelming, with the team underachieving. So let's see if the kids are alright.
Tara Sullivan from the Boston Globe joined us to talk about Anthony and offer her perspective on the season so far and what expectations should be moving forward. Personally, I don't mind if the team falls out of contention. Let the kids play and get their reps in.