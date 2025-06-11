How the Roman Anthony callup can help save the Sox

Red Sox fans who were clamoring for a Roman Anthony callup finally got what they were calling for this week.

The No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball made his major league debut on Monday night at Fenway Park, playing in someone else's cleats and swinging a borrowed bat. Our own Matt Dolloff predicted he'd start in LF; Anthony ended up in RF.

The rookie had only played a handful of games at that position, so an error was inevitable. Such is the story of the 2025 Red Sox so far: an abundance of errors. No matter; Anthony acquitted himself on Tuesday, notching his first major league hit, with his family in attendance at Fenway.

Roman Anthony Callup: The youth movement

With Roman Anthony now joining Marcello Mayer and Kristian Campbell on the big-league roster, the Red Sox finally have a chance to generate some excitement. The season so far has been underwhelming, with the team underachieving. So let's see if the kids are alright.