Celtics issue medical update on Jaylen Brown

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks strips the ball from Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City.

The Boston Celtics, already dealing with one star in the recovery room as Jayson Tatum continues his recovery from a torn Achilles, confirmed another surgery Wednesday, this time with Jaylen Brown.

"Jaylen Brown today underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure," the Celtics announced in a statement.

The plan to address the knee injury that hindered Brown's 2024-25 season was always up in the air, with Brown recently commenting that he was not sure if he was going to undergo surgery at some point this summer.

“l got a lot of doctors I gotta get evaluated with — see the potential for surgery versus no surgery, wait to speak to the [Celtics] organization,” Brown told Noa Dalzell last month. “For now, it’s just rest and recovery. I’m taking a step back from a long season. Mentally, it was a lot of stuff going on.”

Brown had previously received an injection in the knee as a preparation for what he hoped would be a fully healthy, deep playoff run in Boston.

In action for all 11 of Boston's 2025 playoff games, Brown averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, but also had a playoff-career worst 3.5 turnovers per contest, and had moments where he clearly didn't look like the same Brown that stormed the 2024 postseason and took home NBA Finals MVP honors.

The good news with this update on Brown is that the Celtics did note that Brown "is expected to participate in training camp without limitation," meaning that they do not view surgery as something that will bleed into 2025-26.

With Tatum out for potentially all of 2025-26, and with the Celtics looking to cut costs, there's plenty of unknown when it comes to how the Celtics will approach the next season and how they'll look on the court. Veterans such as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are expected to be moved, while some have wondered about Derrick White and even Brown as potential trade chips if the C's embrace the idea of a full teardown with Tatum on the shelf.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, for what it's worth, said he had 'full faith' in Brown leading the Celtics next year, making it seem unlikely that the Celtics would go full tank mode and trade 'em all.

You'd have to imagine that that would be almost doubly so if the Celtics were receiving worse offers given Brown's offseason knee surgery, even with the club saying that they expect him to be ready to go for training camp.