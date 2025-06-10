Candidate for Patriots left guard job moved to retired list

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 24: A detail as a New England Patriots player holds a helmet before the game between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As the New England Patriots break for the summer after the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, they now have an open roster spot. Following Tuesday's practice, the team moved veteran guard Wes Schweitzer to the reserve/retired list.

Schweitzer, who turns 32 in September, signed with the Patriots this offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. An eight-year NFL veteran, he began as a starter with Atlanta and Washington. A regular starter earlier in his career he started just 13 games total since 2021, with no starts in four games for the Jets last year.

Early on in OTAs Schweitzer looked to be in the mix for the open competition at left guard for the Patriots based on the reps he was getting in practice. However Schweitzer wasn't on the field for either of the team's minicamp practices this week.

Without Schweitzer in the mix the Patriots still have options at left guard. Cole Strange and Tyrese Robinson have also seen significant time at left guard this spring. Sidy Sow and Layden Robinson have played left guard for the Patriots in the past, but not as much this spring. Center Jared Wilson and tackle Jack Conley - both rookies - also project to have the positional versatility to play guard.

However, it will likely be a while until we start to get answers at left guard, as head coach Mike Vrabel noted on Monday. "We'll be able to evaluate the linemen once we get to training camp," Vrabel pointed out. "We’re moving a lot of guys through there. We'll have to make a lot of those decisions and determinations once we get to training camp and there’s pads and start stacking some days together. This is purely a passing camp. I don't know if we get a full evaluation without shoulder pads on as an offensive lineman."