Stefon Diggs addresses boat video for the first time

FOXBOROUGH -- Stefon Diggs attended Patriots mandatory minicamp on Monday and Tuesday, and even participated in some light team drills. But everyone wanted to get his thoughts on that video, the seemingly-illicit boat excursion that drew him some well-earned scrutiny.

Reporters peppered Diggs with a few questions about the matter to start off his post-practice scrum inside the WIN Waste Innovations Field House in Foxborough. Here's a full transcript of those answers...

Everything good with Mike Vrabel?

"I want to be as candid with you guys as possible. I kind of have a thing where I don't talk about my personal life with people I don't know personally. I'm pretty sure everybody here, men and women, are great people, but it's kind of personal."

"I had a conversation with Vrabes, obviously. I'm going to echo everything that he said. He told me [he's] hoping everybody's making good decisions. Had a conversation with people in the building as well. So, everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal."

What was in the bag?

"Obviously it's a conversation that's happening internal. I can't have too much of a conversation about it. But, I've been in this league 10 years. You can format the question many different ways, and I'm obviously going to answer it the same way."

Did you know you were being recorded?

"Once again, you can format the question many different ways. I've been doing this for 10 years. The conversation I had with Vrabes and the people in the building are going to be handled internal, in-house."

How important was it to be here?

"Anything football-related, I would love to answer questions. But, I was happy to be here. I was happy to be back to work, seeing the guys, being around the guys. Football is the main thing. The only thing I care about is winning. So, keeping the main thing the main thing."

Do you expect to be ready for Week 1?

"We'll see how it goes. I'm grinding each and every day. Obviously, I can't do too much of the team stuff. But, I'm eager to get out there. So, whenever they do press the button, I'll be ready. I'm grinding."

Photo by Matt Dolloff/98.5 The Sports Hub

L-R: Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs

Diggs participated in some of the lighter 11-on-11 drills during team periods in Tuesday's practice, and even caught a couple of balls from quarterback Drake Maye. He's still not participating in the most competitive, physical portions of those team drills, though.

The 31-year-old has been an active presence with the receiver group as a whole, often chatting it up with his younger teammates between drills. Presumably, those conversations are about football, and not pink powder.