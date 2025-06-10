Patriots minicamp packs a lot into a short week

Patriots minicamp kicked off at Gillette Stadium on Monday, in what will amount to the team's final practices of the spring.

This year's mandatory minicamp saw every player on the roster who was physically able to participating in drills. They'll do the same on Tuesday, with Wednesday being a non-practice event, as reported by the Sports Hub's Alex Barth in his Patriots Minicamp Notebook.

We had plenty of audio from Monday's practice on Toucher and Hardy this morning. Jon Wallach walked us through comments from Mike Vrable and Drake Maye; you can hear that on our podcast. And you can get a deeper dive courtesy of our friend Mike Dussault.

Patriots Minicamp: Front Seven

Mike's the man over at Patriots.com and his recap of the day focused on Vrabel's rebuilt front seven. You can read that here. The main focus was rookie quarterback Drake May. He's progressing as both a player and leader, and his comfort and efficiency is growing.