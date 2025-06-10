Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Tight coverage

The New England Patriots put their spring practice schedule in the books on Tuesday. Inside the fieldhouse behind Gillette Stadium the team held its second of two minicamp practices, after having nine OTA practices in recent weeks.

This second minicamp practice followed a similar script to the first. There was a heavy focus on team drills, with more situational work like third down and red zone situations.

Overall it was a high-energy day before the break. At times the players may have been too jumpy - there were a few potential false starts by the offense or offsides by the defense that weren't called by the coaches.

Like Monday's practice this session had an overall back-and-forth feel. It wasn't quite as balanced though, with the defense seemingly having the advantage over the offense. That includes Drake Maye's first turnover since the fist open OTA practice in late May, which is where we'll start our final practice recap of the spring...

Maye tests Gonzalez

After practice on Monday, Maye told reporters he tries to "test" cornerback Christian Gonzalez during practice. On Tuesday, Gonzalez passed the test.

During a full-field 11-on-11 team period Maye threw the ball deep to rookie receiver Kyle Williams, who was running deep up the sideline. Gonzalez had Williams blanketed the whole way and as much as it was a '50/50 ball,' Gonzalez left no window for the ball to get to Williams. He elevated and high-pointed the ball before Williams could make a play on it.

For Gonzalez, that caps what was an excellent spring. Coming off of a season that saw him voted second-team All-Pro, Gonzalez has picked up where he left off as he enters the 2025 season - after which he'll be eligible for his first contract extension.

As for Maye, this was his first turnover since that four-interception practice. While at that point it felt like Maye was still working his way through learning the offense, this interception seemed more just about decision-making - targeting Gonzalez while he was blanketing a receiver. Overall Maye completed nine of his 14 pass attempts, closing out with a little less efficiency than he showed in the previous two practices.

Other coverage plays

Gonzalez wasn't the only defensive player making plays in coverage. Multiple other players had pass breakups.

Two more of those came against Williams. During red zone work, Joshua Dobbs twice tried to hit Williams in the back corner of the end zone. On one Williams high-pointed the ball, but was met at the job of his jump by Marcus Jones. Both players got two hands on the ball and continued to wrestle for it until Jones finally knocked it away as they hit the ground. A few plays later Dobbs tried to fit another throw into Williams in the back of the end zone but it was broken up by Alex Austin.

At safety, rookie safety Craig Woodson continues to show impressive coverage skills. He had two more pass breakups on Tuesday.

Some of the Patriots' depth linebackers made plays as well. Cam Riley and Monty Rice both had pass breakups. Meanwhile Jack Gibbens showed off his impressive athleticism, covering Javon Baker downfield at one point.

There may be a surprise roster spot to be earned in that depth linebacker group. After Robert Spillane, Christian Ellis, and Gibbens there may still be one more spot. With Jahlani Tavai still out with a calf injury, some other players at the position are getting more opportunities.

Offensive play of the day

The offense had its moments on Tuesday as well. On that side of the ball the play of the day goes to Hunter Henry. In full-field 11-on-11 work Henry cleared Jabrill Peppers on a crossing route, and made a one-handed grab when Maye's throw was out in front of him.

As he was last year, Henry has been a steady presence for Maye throughout the spring. There's still some questions with the rest of the depth chart as no players separated themselves in the battle for the third tight end spot this spring, but the top of the depth chart remains taken care of.

Offensive line

More personnel updates on the offensive line as the spring comes to a close. The main one may be that right guard Mike Onwenu took part in some full-speed reps, the first time we've seen him do that this spring. When he wasn't out there Sidy Sow saw more time. Right tackle Morgan Moses was limited with Demontrey Jacobs stepping in for him.

Cole Strange again got significant work at left guard. He may be the leader for that position heading into the summer, but as Vrabel said on Monday the team won't really start making decisions on the offensive line until they can evaluate players in padded practices.

Kickers

Four more kicks each for both of the kickers, working from 33, 40, 45, and 51 yards. Andres Borregales hit all four of his kicks for the second day in a row while John Parker Romo went 3-for-4 missing from 51.

Attendance

Attendance for the Patriots was the same as Monday. Offensive linemen Tyrese Robinson and Wes Schweitzer and cornerback Miles Battle were not spotted on the field. Wide receiver Mack Hollins was present but not in uniform, as he was for OTAs. Jahlani Tavai was also present but not in uniform.

Stefon Diggs remains limited as he works his way back from the torn ACL, but is still moving well. Wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Jared Wilson, defensive lineman Wilfried Pene, linebacker Marte Mapu, and safety Kyle Dugger, were also limited.

What's next?

The Patriots will have a non-practice team event on Wednesday to officially wrap up their spring schedule. Then they break for about six weeks - during which no official team activities can be scheduled - before returning for training camp in late July.