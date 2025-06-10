Patriots 2025 training camp initial dates announced

With the New England Patriots wrapping up spring practices on Tuesday the next major event on the calendar is training camp. Fittingly, the team announced this year's training camp dates on Tuesday afternoon.

Patriots 2025 training camp will open on Wednesday, July 23. It will run for four days before the first off day. The other notable date on the initial release is Wednesday Aug. 6, which will be the lone joint practice against the Washington Commanders before the two teams meet in their preseason opener that Friday.

In total 12 practices were announced on Tuesday. Here's the full slate...

All Patriots training camp practices are free and open to the public. For all of these practices gates will open at 9:15 a.m. ET with practice starting approximately an hour later.