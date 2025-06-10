LISTEN LIVE

Patriots 2025 training camp initial dates announced

The initial dates for New England Patriots 2025 training camp were announced on Tuesday.

Alex Barth
Patriots training camp

Jul 24, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; The New England Patriot hold training camp at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

With the New England Patriots wrapping up spring practices on Tuesday the next major event on the calendar is training camp. Fittingly, the team announced this year's training camp dates on Tuesday afternoon.

Patriots 2025 training camp will open on Wednesday, July 23. It will run for four days before the first off day. The other notable date on the initial release is Wednesday Aug. 6, which will be the lone joint practice against the Washington Commanders before the two teams meet in their preseason opener that Friday.

In total 12 practices were announced on Tuesday. Here's the full slate...

All Patriots training camp practices are free and open to the public. For all of these practices gates will open at 9:15 a.m. ET with practice starting approximately an hour later.

Patriots training camp will continue beyond Aug. 10, but for now are unscheduled. That will include joint practices in Minnesota ahead of the Patriots' preseason Week 2 game against the Vikings.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
