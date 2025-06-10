How are the dynamics in the Patriots’ wide receiver room, as minicamp kicks off?

The Patriots have made a few notable additions to their wide receiver room in the offseason. It's made for a surprisingly competitive group, as a crowded room battles for limited spots on the roster.

Third-year receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas met with the media after Monday's minicamp practice and discussed the dynamics within the room so far. Free-agent additions Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins seem to have infused the group with some much-needed veteran leadership and experience.

"I think we have good leaders, good leaders who aren't afraid to say something," said Douglas. "In our room, we got Stefon [Diggs] and we got Mack Hollins. I can't speak for the other rooms, but for our room, those guys right there they push, they make sure you are on your stuff, for sure."

Photo by Matt Dolloff/98.5 The Sports Hub

L-R: Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs

The leadership of the veterans was to be expected and could be noticed on the field at minicamp - particularly from Diggs, who was consistently hyping up and high-fiving the younger receivers during drills. Both he and Hollins were noteworthy free-agent signings, and will be looked at as leaders in the room on top of being factors on the field.

However, they are not the only guys who are stepping up to show the way to some of the younger guys. In fact, Douglas - who is entering his third NFL minicamp - says he also feels like a veteran and has tried to give guidance and encouragement whenever he can.

"I am not like a really vocal, loud [guy]," Douglas said. "I'm the one who will come to you, come right by you and be like, 'Come on, I know you can do better than that,' or, 'man good route.' You know, encouragement is a lot. A lot of people need that encouragement to go out there and play with that confidence, so I'm that type of person who will go out there and be like, 'I need more out of you.' I [am not] going to be as loud with it because that's not me, but I'm leading by example. I have become more vocal, and they say they look at me."

Photo by Matt Dolloff/98.5 The Sports Hub

DeMario "Pop" Douglas

Although it is early, it seems the leadership from the veterans, paired with the regular team camaraderie, has created a solid rapport between the receivers. Plus, there are more guys in the room than their are spots to fill, so healthy competition is already being fueled.

Douglas pointed out how necessary the internal competition has been to this point.

"It's good," he said. "The better the person behind somebody is, the better the starter is going to be. The competition is amazing. We are all getting better, we are all pushing each other, and I feel like that is what is going to make our room strong and get better."

This may point towards an improved offense for New England. Again, it is still just June, but the lack of receiving threats has been a glaring weakness for many years for the Patriots. Now, with some improved weapons and internal competition, the offense may be reinvigorated for 2025.