R.J. and Holley talking Stanley Cup, Sturm, NBA Finals, Celtics

It was a different vibe this morning with Johnston and Holley talking Stanley Cup and more and filling in for Toucher & Hardy.

You see, today is the Sports Hub's annual "Who's Your Caddy?" Classic. So Fred, Hardy, Wallach, Nick, and the rest of the station's personalities and producers were on site, golf clubs in hand. You can follow the Sports Hub on Instagram for all the highlights.

So your radio voice of the Boston Bruins--Ryan Johnston--and Boston sports media legend Michael Holley took over the host and cohost chairs this morning. They got to a lot in four hours, including an update on the Fred Toucher vs. a Golf Cart saga. More on that coming soon.

Talking Stanley Cup, Sturm, NBA Finals, Celtics

Frequent Sports Hub contributor and MassLive scribe Brian Robb joined the show to talk about the NBA Finals so far. Two games in and it looks like the series could go six or seven. BRobb also broke down who the Celtics might deal to get under the luxury tax.