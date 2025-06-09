Red Sox finally make long-awaited callup from minors
The top prospect in baseball has arrived in the major leagues. As Chris Cotillo originally scooped Monday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox are calling up outfielder Roman Anthony, the No….
The top prospect in baseball has arrived in the major leagues.
As Chris Cotillo originally scooped Monday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox are calling up outfielder Roman Anthony, the No. 1 prospect not just in the organization but in all of Major League Baseball. Chris Cotillo The 21-year-old Anthony arrives to the big leagues having posted a .913 OPS in 58 games at Triple-A Worcester, as well as 10 home runs and 21 total extra-base hits.
According to Ken Rosenthal, Anthony will bat fifth in his major league debut Monday night at Fenway Park against the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, incumbent right fielder Wilyer Abreu is moving to the injured list with an as-yet undisclosed injury.
It's unlikely Anthony would be asked to play the tricky corner of right field at Fenway in his major-league debut, so we're projecting him in left field, and for Jarren Duran to shift to center or right along with Ceddanne Rafaela.
In his last major act as a minor-leaguer, Anthony blasted a grand slam that was estimated at 497 feet. So, the disbelief that he wasn't in the major leagues didn't last long.
At long last, the Red Sox have completed their call-ups of their "big 3" top prospects in the organization. Anthony joins infielders Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell as the team's great hopes for their future at the plate and in the field.