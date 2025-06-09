LISTEN LIVE

Patriots reportedly showed trade interest in dynamic Ravens receiver

The Pats were one of multiple teams that were reportedly involved in a potential trade for an intriguing wideout before he signed a new deal.

Matt Dolloff
Rashod Bateman

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 15: Rashod Bateman #7 of the Baltimore Ravens catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens recently signed wide receiver Rashod Bateman to a contract extension, but not before they permitted him to seek a trade -- and the New England Patriots came calling.

As reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on TV late last week, the Patriots were one of multiple teams that showed some level of interest in trading for Bateman this offseason. Bateman ultimately signed a three-year extension with Baltimore worth up to $36.75 million last Thursday.

"[Bateman] went out on the open market and talked to teams, and I was told there were several involved or had interest -- the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers," Fowler said. "So he saw he had a market, the Ravens saw that, and said 'OK, we'll just pay you instead, we won't trade you.'"

So, it sounds like Bateman basically accepted the Ravens' challenge, and got his money.

Rashod BatemanPhoto by Al Bello/Getty Images

Rashod Bateman

Bateman, 25, originally joined the Ravens as a first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he hasn't quite panned out the way any NFL team would want from a first-round receiver -- and the Ravens have since added fellow first-rounder Zay Flowers as their new No. 1 guy -- Bateman logged 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2024 season. Those are beyond respectable numbers for a No. 2 wideout in a run-heavy offense.

It's telling that the Patriots were still looking into a possible wide receiver trade this offseason, possibly as recently as the past few weeks leading up to Bateman's extension. Did the Stefon Diggs situation spur those talks? It's possible, considering the timing.

But with or without Diggs, the Patriots could still use a fresh infusion of talent at the wide receiver position, and preferably more of a long-term option. So it wouldn't be surprising if they continued to make critical moves at that spot, even with Diggs in the fold.

In the meantime, Diggs and the rest of the Patriots' crowded receiver group should all be present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Monday in Foxboro. Here's what we're watching for as the team takes the field for the first practice.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt Dolloff
