Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Moving into the red zone

The New England Patriots began the final phase of the offseason workout program on Monday. On the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium the team held the first of what will be two mandatory minicamp practices (there will be a third non-practice event for the players on Wednesday).

For the most part, these practices are the same as the nine OTA practices the team has held over the previous few weeks. They're non-padded, non-contact sessions that represent more of a 'teaching' period than a 'competitive' period.

"This is just an extension of the last nine or 10 days that we've had on the field. It's going to look the same," head coach Mike Vrabel said before practice. "The only difference is that the time constraint isn't the same. We're not under the same time, so we're going to continue on with our installation, start to try to put first, second, and third down together, move down into the red zone."

Beyond the longer practices, the main difference is that - while players are not formally required to attend OTA practices, minicamp is mandatory. Other than players who are dealing with injuries, the entire roster is expected to participate. That can offer an update on where some players are at returning from injuries. Let's start there with today's practice recap...

Attendance

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Before practice, Vrabel noted a few players weren't in attendance for "personal reasons" but that there are no holdouts. Offensive linemen Tyrese Robinson and Wes Schweitzer, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and cornerback Miles Battle were not spotted on the field. Tavai was not expected to practice after suffering an injury in last week's open OTA practice. Wide receiver Mack Hollins was present but not in uniform, as he was for OTAs.

There was also a group of players who were limited, with those in that group having been limited throughout the spring. Those players were wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Ja'Lynn Polk, offensive linemen Mike Onwenu, Jared Wilson, and Vederian Lowe, and defensive linemen Jaquelin Roy and Wilfried Pene.

There were also two players with the team on a tryout basis - guard Marcus Wehr and linebacker Wes Steiner.

Red Zone

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As Vrabel said before practice, red zone was a big focus of Monday's practice. Mostly the team worked in the low red zone, at or inside the 10-yard line.

This created more chances in the passing game for more red zone-focused players, in particular the running backs. That included rookie running back TreVeon Henderson catching a touchdown pass from Drake Maye on a Texas route. UDFA Lan Larison also made a highlight catch, beating his defender on a wheel route and going full extension to catch a pass from Joshua Dobbs in the back of the end zone.

Speed wins

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

These non-contact practices are usually a good opportunity for speed receivers to show out, and the Patriots' two speed receivers did so on Monday.

For Pop Douglas, it was more of a volume day than any specific play. He tied for the team lead in catches, including a deep corner route and a touchdown over the middle, both from Maye.

Rookie Kyle Williams had his moment too. In full-field 11-on-11s he ran a go route from the slot, burning by the linebacker in coverage. Dobbs put the ball right on his hands just past the safety for what would have been a 50-plus-yard touchdown in a live game.

Maye continues to look comfortable

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Monday represented another solid step forwards from Drake Maye. Outside of one underthrown ball early he was on time and on target throughout this practice.

In total Maye completed 14 of his 18 pass attempts. His efficiency didn't drop off when the team moved into the red zone, where the space is confined.

Maye said after practice he's starting to "find a stride" in Josh McDaniels' offense. Although some of the OTA practices were closed to the public his trajectory does appear to be heading upwards as the team wraps up the spring practice sessions. In particular, he seems to be in a rhythm throwing outside the numbers.

Offensive line

Photo by Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub

The rotation at left guard continues for the Patriots. Cole Strange saw most of the time there on Monday, but it's worth noting that was with two veterans in Schweitzer and Robinson both not participating. Vrabel addressed the left guard competition before practice, and it sounded like it could be a bit until we get any sort of definitive answer there.

"We'll be able to evaluate the linemen once we get to training camp. We’re moving a lot of guys through there," he said. "We'll have to make a lot of those decisions and determinations once we get to training camp and there’s pads and start stacking some days together. This is purely a passing camp. I don't know if we get a full evaluation without shoulder pads on as an offensive lineman."

Meanwhite, Morgan Moses was limited at right tackle. That was the case in the first open OTA practice a few weeks ago, but he'd been full-go since. Demontrey Jacobs saw more time in his place.

Defense turns up the pressure

While Maye was effective when he had time to throw the ball, the defensive line did give the Patriots' offense some problems and turned up the pressure when Maye was still in the pocket.

Keion White and K'Lavon Chaisson both beat blockers for would-be sacks, while Jabrill Peppers came in unblocked on a blitz at one point. There were a handful of pressures where Maye had to navigate the pocket as well.

It's tough to fully judge line of scrimmage play in a non-padded practice (more on that in a bit), so this all comes with that notable exception. Still, the buzz around the Patriots' upgraded front should continue to build until we can see them for real when padded practices begin in August.

Pick-six

The play of the day from the defense came from third-year cornerback Isaiah Bolden. During a red zone 11-on-11 Bolden read Josh Dobbs all the way as he tried to check the ball down in the flat to running back Trayveon Henderson. Bolden perfectly timed his break to step in front of the throw for what would have been a pick-six in a game.

Bolden added on to that with a pass breakup on the sideline a few snaps later. Overall it was a solid day for him, as he competes for one of the last depth cornerback spots in a crowded room.

Kicker battle