Date set for Julian Edelman & Bill Parcells Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The New England Patriots will add two new members to their team Hall of Fame this fall. On Monday, the team released more details for the induction ceremony for wide receiver Julian Edelman and coach Bill Parcells.

This year's induction will take place on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. ET. That's the day before the Patriots will host the Steelers in a Week 3 matchup. The ceremony will be held in the plaza outside The Hall. It will be free and open to the public.

In the past the inducted have been honored again at halftime of the Patriots' home game the day after the ceremony - as was the case for current head coach Mike Vrabel when he was inducted two years ago while he was still coaching the Tennessee Titans.

This will be the first time in two years the induction ceremony is held in-season and outside the Hall. Last year the team deviated from the typical induction process to honor Tom Brady, who was inducted in an in-stadium ceremony.

Edelman was announced as this year's inductee last month after a fan vote. It was his first year on the ballot. In a 12-year career - all with the Patriots - Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. His receptions are the second-most by a player in team history, and he ranks fourth in yards and ninth in touchdowns.