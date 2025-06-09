Christian Barmore has the ‘green light’ for the 2025 season

The Patriots' mandatory minicamp kicked off from Gillette Stadium on Monday, and notably, defensive tackle Christian Barmore was a full participant with the defense. Barmore, 25, missed the majority of the 2024 season - only making four appearances - due to recurring blood clots. However, he seems to be back to full strength and ready for the 2025 season.

"I'm good man. I'm good to go, green light," Barmore told reporters after Monday's practice. "I'm feeling really confident in myself because, for one, I'm breathing, I'm talking, I'm just having fun, talking smack, just having a good time with my teammates, playing hard."

Barmore should be on pace to make an impact up front for New England. However, it was a rough path through 2024. He first started experiencing the blood clots just days into training camp, and was kept off the field until Week 11. Unfortunately, the clots returned a few weeks later, ending Barmore's season after Week 14.

"That stuff I went through, I would never ever want anybody to go through that," Barmore said. "That stuff stopped me from breathing, stopped me, like literally. Now, I can breathe again. Now, my lungs opened up."

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Barmore

Not only is Barmore excited to be back out on the field and ready to make an impact, he is anticipating a strong season from his counterparts, Keion White and Milton Williams:

"Those boys are dominant," he said. "Keion [White] you already know how he is, he's dominant. Milton [Williams is] dominant. For me it's just how we going to come in, roll, and take over the game. That's our goal: How the D-line is going to take over. The game is won up front, so that's our goal every time we are on the field."

So, with the blood clots seemingly behind him, Christian Barmore is ready to be a difference-maker in the Pats' front-seven again. The defense should be very improved with the additions they made - namely, Williams - but Barmore will be counted on to be a force himself.