Taylor Twellman Joins DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show”

After a grueling stretch of three road games within eight days last week, a weekend off the pitch to rest and recover is certainly welcomed with open arms by the New England Revolution. New England, on a bye week this weekend, closed its three-game road swing on a high note with a 3-0 clean sheet victory over CF Montreal in Canada last weekend and extended its unbeaten streak to nine consecutive games (5-0-4).

Apple TV analyst Taylor Twellman, a New England legend who stands as the club’s all-time leading scorer and won the league’s MVP award in 2005, joined DJ Bean on “The Soccer” show this morning to talk all things Revolution.

Twellman credits Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter for making a crucial tactical decision in changing his team’s formation, which has allowed New England to play at a higher level after a sluggish 1-4-1 start through the first six games of the season.

“I asked the question, whether or not this team could turn it around,” Twellman said, recalling the Revolution’s slow start to the season. “They answered that question. They absolutely could, and they did. But they did so going to three [central defenders] in the back. It’s just a different team.

“It also puts your best player, Carles Gil, in a better role that suits what he wants to do, suits what this team wants to do. They have two really solid young fullbacks [Peyton Miller and Ilay Feingold]. I just think this system is better for this group of players.”

Gil has driven New England’s attack with six goals and four assists, both team-highs. The Revolution playmaker and 2021 MLS MVP has built his case for a fourth MLS All-Star nod when the league’s best players convene against the LIGA MX All-Stars in Austin on July 12.

Perhaps the next step in New England’s ascension could be on the attacking end, where the Revolution haven’t yet seen top forms of play from strikers Tomás Chancalay and Leo Campana.

Chancalay netted his first goal of the season two weeks ago at Sporting Kansas City and has started the last three matches after working his way back from an ACL injury. Campana, acquired during the offseason from Inter Miami CF, has missed six games this season due to injury. The Ecuadorian has netted two goals in nine appearances in 2025.

“They have to get a center-forward to score goals,” Twellman said. “They have to be a threat in that way, because then it helps everyone else become more impactful, more dynamic, whatever buzz word you want to use in that moment.

“You can almost make an argument that Chancalay and Campana both need to play well in order for this team to really compete for a home playoff game in the Eastern Conference. But I like how they look, I like how the foundation’s built on their defensive principles, I love the fact that that their best player, Carles Gil, is in a system that suits his style and characteristics.”