Sounds like Celtics won’t be trading Derrick White this summer

It's almost inevitable that the Celtics will be trading at least one key player off their roster this offseason. The question is which player will be heading out of Boston?

The latest reports suggest that Derrick White will not be one of the guys dealt this summer, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. White has reportedly garnered interest from multiple teams around the NBA, but Boston has reportedly turned away all offers and inquiries for him.

The Celtics hope that White will have enough in the tank to make an impact through the 2026-27 season when Jayson Tatum returns - presumably when the Celtics will be ready to make another championship run.

That being said, Boston still has work to do. They are still $20 million over the second apron and nearly $40 million above the luxury tax. So in all likelihood, they will be trading a veteran piece. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis are both owed over $30 million in 2025 and are aging out of their primes. It is unlikely the Celtics envision either guy as a part of their long-term plan, so naturally, the expectation is at least one of them will be traded.

Of course, nobody really knows at this moment what could happen in the end, but White seems to be in the Celtics' future. He is certainly a player who has earned the love of Boston fans, and the Celtics seem steadfast on keeping him the most.