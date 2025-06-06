LISTEN LIVE

Ex-Red Sox prospect from Garrett Crochet deal gets major league call-up

Kyle Teel is set to make his major-league debut for the White Sox, as Boston continues to keep Roman Anthony in the minors.

Matt Dolloff
Kyle Teel

Mar 11, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Major League Baseball will get its first look at Kyle Teel before Roman Anthony.

As Boston Red Sox fans impatiently await the arrival of the game's top prospect from Worcester, the other Sox on the South Side of Chicago are calling up their own top hitting prospects -- and they can thank Boston for sending him their way. Teel, the No. 3 catching prospect at MLB Pipeline, has been called up to the majors. His father Garett's baseball training center broke the news before any baseball insider could.

The Red Sox traded Teel to the White Sox as part of a package to bring ace Garrett Crochet to Boston back in December. Teel earned his callup over the first 2-plus months of the 2025 season, batting .295 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 30 RBIs, and an .886 OPS in 50 games.

L-R: Roman Anthony, Kyle TeelSyndication: Worcester Telegram

L-R: Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel

Meanwhile, Boston continues to keep Anthony down at Triple-A Worcester, where he has nothing left to prove. Anthony has posted a .907 OPS in 56 games for the WooSox so far in 2025.

It would've been fun for the Red Sox to bring up Anthony for his major-league debut this weekend, as they head to the Bronx for their first series of the season against the New York Yankees. But fans will have to keep waiting.

NEXT: Roman Anthony Draws Controversy Over Video Of Himself Hiding From Autograph Seekers

Boston Red SoxChicago White Soxgarrett crochetKyle TeelRoman Anthony
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
