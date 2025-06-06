Ex-Red Sox prospect from Garrett Crochet deal gets major league call-up

Major League Baseball will get its first look at Kyle Teel before Roman Anthony.

As Boston Red Sox fans impatiently await the arrival of the game's top prospect from Worcester, the other Sox on the South Side of Chicago are calling up their own top hitting prospects -- and they can thank Boston for sending him their way. Teel, the No. 3 catching prospect at MLB Pipeline, has been called up to the majors. His father Garett's baseball training center broke the news before any baseball insider could.

The Red Sox traded Teel to the White Sox as part of a package to bring ace Garrett Crochet to Boston back in December. Teel earned his callup over the first 2-plus months of the 2025 season, batting .295 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 30 RBIs, and an .886 OPS in 50 games.

L-R: Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel

Meanwhile, Boston continues to keep Anthony down at Triple-A Worcester, where he has nothing left to prove. Anthony has posted a .907 OPS in 56 games for the WooSox so far in 2025.