Caleb Porter on Zolak & Bertrand: Revs Return Home with Unbeaten Streak Intact

The most daunting portion of the New England Revolution’s regular season schedule is now behind them. Since the start of April, the Revs have played eight of their last 10 games on the road, facing a gauntlet of Eastern Conference opponents over a stretch that could make-or-break their season.

As their flight touched down in Bedford last Saturday night following a 3-0 rout of CF Montreal, Head Coach Caleb Porter and his team could revel in the fact that they took points from all seven consecutive away games and nine straight overall, with a 5-0-4 record since deploying a new-look formation on April 12.

“Great, good to finish with a win in the last one,” Porter said of his team’s performance during a challenging road stretch. “Always good to sit on a bye week with a win. I’m really pleased with the group. Obviously, we took a lot of points in that stretch. Now, we have a little break and we have a bunch of games at home. We have three games at home in June.”

It has now been two calendar months since New England’s last defeat in MLS play, a 1-0 loss to their next opponent, FC Cincinnati back on April 5. Porter believes his team has what it takes to beat the best teams in the Eastern Conference as they continue their ascent up the table. A rebound performance in their upcoming June 14th meeting in Foxborough will go a long way to convincing any remaining doubters that the Revs are title contenders in 2025.

“They’re a very good team. They’re number two right now in the East. I think it’s great timing for us – it’s at home – to play this team and move into the second half of the year where we’re a real contender,” Porter said. “We’ve got three home games and we need to get off to a good start in this big game against Cincinnati. If we want to compete for a trophy this year, we’ve got to beat the best teams, so here’s a great opportunity to do that.”

With a rare break in the league schedule this weekend, due to the FIFA’s international competition window this week, Porter will have free time to sit back and watch some of the global soccer action, including the U.S. Men’s National Team’s two friendlies preceding the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Also, it gives Porter and all Revolution fans time to complete their 2025 MLS All-Star voting ballots. Voting is open now on MLSsoccer.com and on the MLS App through midnight on June 11.

“Carles Gil, for me, has to make it. His numbers speak for themselves. He has six goals on the year and he’s been our key guy. He’s been an MVP in our league and been an All-Star, and he’s in that form this year. He’s having one of the best years of his career,” Porter said of his captain, a three-time MLS All-Star and two-time Best XI selection at attacking midfielder.

“We also have the best defense in the league this year. We [have the second] least goals given up, so you have to look at our goalkeeper [Aljaz Ivacic] and perhaps a few of our backs as well. You look at our two young outside backs [Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller], I know they’re young, but they’re putting up numbers as well. We won our last game 3-0 and all three goals were scored form our outside backs. I’m biased, but I feel like we should get a couple backs, Carles Gil, and maybe our goalkeeper.”