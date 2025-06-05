Sara Civian live from the Stanley Cup Finals, talks Marco Sturm

The Stanley Cup Finals are worth your time. Sara Civian from Bleacher Report called in from Edmonton to tell us why.

Not that you should need a reason, to be honest. I'm going to step up on my soapbox for a paragraph and a half here to take issue with some of the takes surrounding not only the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, but the 2025 NBA Finals as well.

This whole idea of "small market" teams is a non-starter. It's the goddamn Stanley Cup Finals, one of the most historic, exciting contests in all of sport. Alongside the NBA Finals, they're what make June one of the best sports months of the year. So get into it.

Sara Civian: Stanley Cup, Sturm

The Stanley Cup Finals kicked off in Edmonton on Wednesday night, and it didn't take long for the action to start. Sixty-six seconds in, Leon Draisaitl scored. He'd score again in OT off of a Connor McDavid feed to give the Oilers a comeback win over the Panthers.