Patriots media day reveals long-awaited uniforms

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) huddles teammates against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Patriots had their media day on Wednesday and released a few clips of their players in their uniforms. It seems there will be a change to their 2025 home uniforms that will be welcomed by many.

A clip posted to X showed quarterback Drake Maye in the New England's home blue jerseys that they've donned since 2020. Maye was wearing the Pats' silver pants, which since 2000 have been used as an alternate look but have long been a popular choice to use as the full-time look, over the matching blue that the team had worn regularly over the past five seasons.

If the media day video is any indication, one can expect the Patriots to wear the silver pants quite often in the 2025 season at home. Last year the Patriots stopped wearing the blue pants at home after Week 8

The silver pants also started getting mixed into the rotation on the road last year. The Patriots only wore their road white jerseys three times after Week 8, wearing blue pants with them in Week 9 then the silver pants the other two times.

Silver pants wouldn't be the only uniform change for the Patriots this year. Earlier in the spring the NFL announced the start of a 'Rivalries' alternate jersey program that the Patriots will be a part of, but those have not yet been revealed.