Mazz’s Tiers: Fakest Boston sports accomplishments
In the latest Mazz's Tiers, Mazz ranks the fakest accomplishments of Boston sports teams through the years.
Tier 1
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots celebrate after Billy Cundiff #7 of the Baltimore Ravens missed a game tying field goal late in the fourth quarter during their AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Patriots winning 2011 AFC Championship
Celtics reaching game 7 of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Mac Jones and his "Pro Bowl" season in 2021
2022-23 Bruins setting the NHL regular season record for wins and points
Tier 2
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - MAY 31: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics dejected during the final minute of their loss to the New Jersey Nets in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Fleet Center in Boston Massachusetts on May 31, 2002. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2002 NBAE (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Red Sox make the playoffs in 1988 - Swept by the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship Series
Red Sox make the playoffs in 1990 - Swept by the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship Series
Celtics reach the 2002 NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Red Sox make the playoffs in 2005 - Swept by the Chicago White Sox in the American League Divisional Series
2016-2020 - Any of the "Bridgie" Celtics teams
Any Celtics individual 3-point record
Tier 3
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Zach Sanford #12 of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal as Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins reacts in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Red Sox make the playoffs in 1999 - Lose in 5 games to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship series
2008 New England Patriots go 11-5 without Tom Brady
Red Sox make the playoffs in 2009 - Swept by the Los Angeles Angels in the American League Divisional Series
2023-24 Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals
Ray Bourque scores the game winning goal in the All Star Game at the Fleet Center in 1996
Pedro Martinez strikes out five batters in the 1999 MLB All Star Game