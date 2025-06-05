Mazz’s Tiers: Fakest Boston sports accomplishments

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Jrue Holiday #4 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics react after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the latest Mazz's Tiers, Mazz ranks the fakest accomplishments of Boston sports teams through the years.

Tier 1

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots celebrate after Billy Cundiff #7 of the Baltimore Ravens missed a game tying field goal late in the fourth quarter during their AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Patriots winning 2011 AFC Championship

Celtics reaching game 7 of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Mac Jones and his "Pro Bowl" season in 2021

2022-23 Bruins setting the NHL regular season record for wins and points

Tier 2

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - MAY 31: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics dejected during the final minute of their loss to the New Jersey Nets in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Fleet Center in Boston Massachusetts on May 31, 2002. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2002 NBAE (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Red Sox make the playoffs in 1988 - Swept by the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship Series

Red Sox make the playoffs in 1990 - Swept by the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship Series

Celtics reach the 2002 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Red Sox make the playoffs in 2005 - Swept by the Chicago White Sox in the American League Divisional Series

2016-2020 - Any of the "Bridgie" Celtics teams

Any Celtics individual 3-point record

Tier 3

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Zach Sanford #12 of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal as Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins reacts in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Red Sox make the playoffs in 1999 - Lose in 5 games to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship series

2008 New England Patriots go 11-5 without Tom Brady

Red Sox make the playoffs in 2009 - Swept by the Los Angeles Angels in the American League Divisional Series

2023-24 Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals

Ray Bourque scores the game winning goal in the All Star Game at the Fleet Center in 1996