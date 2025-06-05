LISTEN LIVE

Mazz’s Tiers: Fakest Boston sports accomplishments

In the latest Mazz’s Tiers, Mazz ranks the fakest accomplishments of Boston sports teams through the years. Tier 1 Patriots winning 2011 AFC Championship Celtics reaching game 7 of the…

Kevin Maggiore
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Jrue Holiday #4 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics react after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Jrue Holiday #4 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics react after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa/Getty Images

Tier 1

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots celebrate after Billy Cundiff #7 of the Baltimore Ravens missed a game tying field goal late in the fourth quarter during their AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Patriots winning 2011 AFC Championship

Celtics reaching game 7 of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Mac Jones and his "Pro Bowl" season in 2021

2022-23 Bruins setting the NHL regular season record for wins and points

Tier 2

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - MAY 31: Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics dejected during the final minute of their loss to the New Jersey Nets in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Fleet Center in Boston Massachusetts on May 31, 2002. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Red Sox make the playoffs in 1988 - Swept by the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship Series

Red Sox make the playoffs in 1990 - Swept by the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship Series

Celtics reach the 2002 NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Red Sox make the playoffs in 2005 - Swept by the Chicago White Sox in the American League Divisional Series

2016-2020 - Any of the "Bridgie" Celtics teams

Any Celtics individual 3-point record

Tier 3

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Zach Sanford #12 of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal as Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins reacts in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Red Sox make the playoffs in 1999 - Lose in 5 games to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship series

2008 New England Patriots go 11-5 without Tom Brady

Red Sox make the playoffs in 2009 - Swept by the Los Angeles Angels in the American League Divisional Series

2023-24 Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals

Ray Bourque scores the game winning goal in the All Star Game at the Fleet Center in 1996

Pedro Martinez strikes out five batters in the 1999 MLB All Star Game

Kevin Maggiore
Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
