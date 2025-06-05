LISTEN LIVE

Fenway Sports Group unveils plans for new headquarters on Lansdowne Street

The Red Sox’ ownership group, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), has proposed another renovation to Lansdowne Street. This time, it’s a big one: a new headquarters for the Red Sox…

Luke Graham
Fenway Park

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 26: A general view of Fenway Park during the fifth inning of the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Boston Red Sox on May 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Red Sox' ownership group, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), has proposed another renovation to Lansdowne Street. This time, it's a big one: a new headquarters for the Red Sox and their parent company.

Lansdowne Street - like much of Boston - is ever-changing. The entire Kenmore-Fenway neighborhood of Boston has gone through an incredible transformation over the last 20 years due in part to the Fenway Sports Group, and the money that has been forced to that area from the mass increase of students moving to that part of town.

The latest proposal will introduce a new 250,000-square-foot office building to house FSG on Lansdowne Street. It will replace the current two-story Fenway garage located between the House of Blues and the Cask 'n' Flagon. There will also be other developments added on Jersey Street, Van Ness Street, and Brookline Ave.

The overall construction, the Fenway Corners master plan, will cost $1.6 billion to develop, but the office building itself is the first step that will cost around $200 million. The project is still a ways away, pending various reviews and approvals, but the expectation is that construction may begin in mid-to-late 2026.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

Luke GrahamAuthor
