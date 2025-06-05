LISTEN LIVE

A familiar face could emerge as a trade partner for the Celtics

The Celtics could find themselves a fresh trade partner, after a key front-office exec with a familiar name left for a new gig out west.

Matt Dolloff
Danny Ainge (center)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 13: CEO Danny Ainge of the Utah Jazz watches players during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Are the Boston Celtics and the Ainge family ready to do business?

The two clubs have stayed out of each other's ways ever since Ainge departed Boston to become the new front office chief of the Utah Jazz. But another former C's staffer is also headed to Salt Lake City -- Danny's son, Austin Ainge.

Shams Charania reported the younger Ainge's move on Monday, as he will join his father as the Jazz's new president of basketball operations. Danny Ainge remains with the Jazz organization as its basketball CEO and alternate governor. And now, MassLive's Brian Robb is wondering whether the family's deep ties to the Celtics could lead to a deal this offseason.

Robb reports that the Jazz previously tried to acquire Jrue Holiday and/or Kristaps Porzingis in trades back in 2023, before the pair ultimately ended up in Boston. So, if the Ainges remain interested in either of them, they could be the team that helps the Celtics get them off the books.

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn ImagesCredit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Brad Stevens

Like the Celtics, the Jazz are over the cap for the 2025-26 season, so they would need to match money in any trade. The Celtics have other restrictions, due to being over the second luxury tax apron.

But, the Jazz do have a number of expiring contracts that they could combine in a deal to bring Holiday and his long-term deal to Utah. Those include power forward John Collins ($26.6 million), guards Collin Sexton ($19.2 million) and Jordan Clarkson ($14.3 million), and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. ($8 million). Such a deal may not help the Celtics get out from under the aprons, but it would be huge to wipe Holiday's contract off the books for future seasons.

Even after making a deal with the Jazz, the C's would need to cut more salary in order to get under the second apron. That's going to be a tricky move to pull off, and would likely require attaching draft picks to the contracts being sent out. But it's an unavoidable item on Brad Steven's to-do list this offseason.

NEXT: How The Celtics Can Get Under The Luxury Tax Aprons

austin aingeBoston CelticsBrad StevensDanny AingeUtah Jazz
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Tom Thibodeau
NBAKnicks part ways with Tom Thibodeau as head coachLuke Graham
Brad Stevens
NBACeltics offseason to-do list: What’s on tap for Brad Stevens this summer?Luke Graham
Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court beofre the game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
NBACeltics lose front office member to JazzTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect