Bruins name Marco Sturm as new head coach

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Marco Sturm of Germany speaks to his players in the second period against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Men’s Gold Medal Game on day sixteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 25, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

After an exhaustive head coaching search the left the Bruins as the lone team without a coaching hire, the Bruins found their next head coach Thursday with the hiring of Marco Sturm as the 30th coach in franchise history.

“We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement confirming the hire. “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion.

"His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity. As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be.”

The 46-year-old Sturm has been involved in the coaching game since 2015, and has been coaching in the L.A. Kings organization since 2018.

Sturm spent the first four years of his coaching career as an assistant on LA's NHL staff, but had spent the last three seasons as the head coach of AHL Ontario prior to Thursday's move back to the NHL and to Boston. In Ontario, Sturm has compiled a 119-80-17 (.590 points percentage) record, and has taken the Reign to the postseason in all three seasons behind the bench.