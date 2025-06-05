Aaron Rodgers lands back on Patriots’ schedule for 2025

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets walks off the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Aaron Rodgers has ended up where most expected him to land.

As reported Thursday by Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tom Pelissero soon added that Rodgers will fly to Pittsburgh on Friday to sign his contract, with the expectation that he'll be present for mandatory minicamp, which runs from Tuesday, June 10 through Thursday, June 12.

Rodgers had spent the previous two seasons with the New York Jets. He compiled a 6-12 record in 18 starts, while posting a 90.4 passer rating. The Steelers and Jets are set to square off in Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.

Two weeks later, Rodgers will return to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 3. Rodgers carved up the Pats in Week 3 last season on his home turf at MetLife Stadium, going 27-of-35 passing for 281 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions (118.9 passer rating). He followed that up with a similar stat line at Gillette in Week 8 (17-of-28, 233 yards, two TDs, no INTs), but couldn't answer Jacoby Brissett's late go-ahead drive as the Patriots won 25-22.

Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

Rodgers has a retooled offense to work with in Pittsburgh. The Steelers traded for DK Metcalf from the Seahawks earlier in the offseason, then later shipped George Pickens off to the Dallas Cowboys.

The four-time MVP and 2010 Super Bowl champion ultimately got another crack at having success outside of Green Bay. At 41 years old, Rodgers has an uphill battle to prove he can recapture that past glory, especially as he's jumping on a moving train just before minicamp.