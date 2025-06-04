Steelers expected to reach new deal with T.J. Watt

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90)gets ready to take the field against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is due up for a contract extension at the end of the 2025 season. Watt and the team have been working towards getting a deal done ahead of the start of the year.

Watt, 30, has earned recognition among peers Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett both of whom signed record setting contracts. Crosby's 3-year, $106.5 million extension made him the highest paid non-quarterback by AAV in league history for a brief moment, but it was quickly usurped by Garrett's 4-year, $160 million deal. Granted, those two are defensive ends where Watt is a linebacker, but he has dominated like those guys.

So, the Steelers may be left with no other option but to shell out a similarly sized extension. However, Watt's age might give them pause. Nonetheless the two sides are "discussing a new contract ... with the expectation they will come to some agreement," said Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Patriots fans will be keeping an eye to see if Watt is signed to an extension by the time he comes to New England to play the Pats in Week 3. He like many of the pass rushers the Patriots will see in 2025 will certainly challenge Drake Maye and his new-look offensive line.