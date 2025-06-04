Roman Anthony draws controversy over video of himself hiding from autograph seekers

A video of Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony, being rolled in a laundry cart covered by bags to the Worcester Red Sox' team bus to avoid interacting with awaiting fans, has gone viral on the internet. The clip, which appears to be largely innocuous on their end, actually created controversy for Anthony from those who thought it was a disrespectful move by the barely 21-year-old.

"I didn't really expect to get all the fire I got for that. I think it was just more of a joke," Anthony said in response to the critics, via NBC Sports Boston. "A few of our guys saw something online, and we just did it."

Clearly, Anthony didn't mean any harm towards the fans who were waiting for him. It was just a harmless clip meant for social media. Also, had the Worcester Red Sox thought it was an issue - which they clearly do not - they would not have posted the video themselves.

"I was signing for those people all week, so I think it got a little twisted on the internet," Anthony added. "But, it was just a harmless joke that some of the guys wanted to throw me in a bin and put me on the bus."

What's more, the fans - many of whom were repeatedly at the facility getting autographs during the week, as Anthony mentioned - are fully grown adults, with only one child visible in the video. Contrary to the criticism, he was not blowing off a young, innocent fan base.

Not to accuse any nefariousness to those waiting for an autograph from Anthony, but why would various adults want to get multiple copies of 21-year-old Anthony while he's in Triple-A? One plausible explanation is that if he pans out the way he should, his signature - especially, his rookie year signature - will become very valuable.

Obviously, that's all speculation, but it could become very profitable to have a few signed items by Anthony down the line. Nonetheless, let a harmless joke be just that. If the worst thing this kid does at 21 is sit in a laundry cart, then he is not the guy to rip.