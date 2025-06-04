WATCH: Red Sox, Angels have heated pregame altercation

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 04: First base coach José David Flores #58 of the Boston Red Sox watches the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on June 04, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. Flores got into a verbal altercation with members of the Angels prior to the game.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels had in an animated confrontation involving both players and coaches before Wednesday's series finale at Fenway Park.

As seen in a video clip circulating on social media, Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson, who pitched on Monday night, and Red Sox first base coach José Flores got in each other's faces and eventually walked away. As Anderson walked away, Angels pitching coach Barry Enright came in with words for Flores. Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson eventually stepped in to separate them.

Watch the incident in the video below from the "Section 10" podcast:

According to Mike Rodriguez, Anderson was accusing Flores of stealing signals from the Angels during Monday's game, in which Anderson allowed five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. The report clarified that the Red Sox are accused here of stealing signs the old fashioned way, from the catcher's signs, as opposed to banging trash cans or using video.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora can be seen later in the video clips speaking with Anderson, appearing to defuse the situation. But it's clear, now, that these two teams don't like each other. It's not a great sign for either team, both of which are under .500, to let their emotions get the best of them in this fashion.