Exploring the Pablo Torre Bill Simmons beef

Is it a super beef? Or just a junior beef?

Adam 12

The Pablo Torre Bill Simmons beef has breathed new life into the Bill Belichick Jordon Hudson story that just won't die.

If you're a regular listener to Toucher & Hardy, you know we were the first show of our kind to find humor in--and eventually become obsessed with--Bill Belichick's May-December romance with Jordon Hudson. The mermaid pic is still pinned, and it's still funny to us.

Once we learned intrepid journalist Pablo Torre shared our fascination, we devoured his Pablo Torre Finds Out episode on the subject. We then invited him on the show, he joined us, and it was radio gold. You can watch the segment and get all the links here.

Pablo Torre Bill Simmons Beef Era

Now, the story that won't go away has welcomed Bill Simmons into the chat. Or, rather, Bill Simmons has welcomed himself in by throwing a bit of shade at our beloved Pablo during an episode of The Rewatchables. Toucher & Hardy break that down in the video above.

In the podcast below, the show reacts to Pablo appearing on Bill's podcast to address claims he's not doing real journalism and instead "dining on" the Bill Belichick story. Pablo acquits himself nicely. Turns out it's just a junior beef with some cheese and very little mayo.

Bill Belichick Jordon Hudson Pablo Torre
Adam 12
