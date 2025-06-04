NBA All-Star Game will change to USA vs World in 2026

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) react in the second half against France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.

The NBA is looking into changing their All-Star Game for 2026. Instead of the exhibition East vs. West matchup, the league is considering making it a United States vs. World game in 2026.

The All-Star weekend will coincide with the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, and with the NHL being so successful with their four-team international Four Nations Face-Off tournament, it seems like a great time for the NBA to get involved.

"I'm not exactly sure what the format will be yet," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, on the "Breakfast Ball" show on Fox Sports 1. "I paid a lot of attention to what the NHL did [with the Four Nations Face-Off], which was a huge success."

The USA vs. World concept would emulate, obviously, the Four Nations along with some of golf, which has the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.

Obviously, the majority of the NBA's talent is American, but there are plenty of strong players from Europe (e.g. Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Victor Wembanyama). It would be an entertaining test of all-world competition if the NBA can actually pull off an international game.