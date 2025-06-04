LISTEN LIVE

Celtics work out Tennessee guard ahead of the draft

The Celtics hosted Tennessee All-SEC guard Chaz Lanier for a pre-draft work out. He could be a solid prospect for Boston.

Luke Graham
Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Ahead of the June 25 NBA Draft, the Celtics are working out guard Chaz Lanier, according to Adam Himmelsbach. The 23-year-old played his fifth year of NCAA eligibility with the Tennessee Volunteers. He transferred to Knoxville from the mid-major North Florida.

In 2024-25, Lanier played 38 games with the Vols, setting a program record for 3-pointers made in a single-season (123), and gained a spot on the All-SEC squad. His 3-point shot fits into the Celtics' bulk-three system - he shot the 3-ball at 39.5% efficiency with Tennessee.

The Celtics currently have the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 draft. They also hold the Wizards' second round pick (No. 32 overall).

Given his age and only playing one year in a Power Four conference, Lanier will likely be a later pick in the draft, so it could lineup that he is there for the Celtics late in the first or early in the second round.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

