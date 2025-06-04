At least 1 recent Bruins head coaching candidate is reportedly out of the mix

Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.

The Boston Bruins are close to the finish line in their head coaching search, and at least one previously strong candidate will not make it there.

According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, former Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft is "not in the running" for the B's job. This is after Woodcroft reportedly had multiple interviews with the club.

This report comes as finalists have emerged for the Bruins, all of which should be familiar names to anyone who's been following the story by now. Marco Sturm sounds like the favorite at this stage, as he's described by Di Marco as a "strong candidate," while Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love and Bruins assistant coach Jay Leach both "remain in the mix."

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Marco Sturm

Sturm, who played for the Bruins from 2006-10, has coached the past seven seasons in the Los Angeles Kings organization. He served as an assistant coach in LA for four years, and has spent the last three as head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

In somewhat related news, Elliotte Friedman reports Wednesday that "momentum is growing" for the Penguins to hire Dan Muse as their next head coach. Friedman is essentially breaking the story, with heavily couched language. This hire would mean one less opportunity for Love, who may only have the Bruins left for this year. Love may have to wait another year to make the jump to head coach.