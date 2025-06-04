LISTEN LIVE

At least 1 recent Bruins head coaching candidate is reportedly out of the mix

The B’s continue to narrow down their list of finalists for their open head coach position.

Matt Dolloff
Jay Woodcroft

Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.

Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins are close to the finish line in their head coaching search, and at least one previously strong candidate will not make it there.

According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, former Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft is "not in the running" for the B's job. This is after Woodcroft reportedly had multiple interviews with the club.

This report comes as finalists have emerged for the Bruins, all of which should be familiar names to anyone who's been following the story by now. Marco Sturm sounds like the favorite at this stage, as he's described by Di Marco as a "strong candidate," while Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love and Bruins assistant coach Jay Leach both "remain in the mix."

Marco SturmPhoto by Harry How/Getty Images

Marco Sturm

Sturm, who played for the Bruins from 2006-10, has coached the past seven seasons in the Los Angeles Kings organization. He served as an assistant coach in LA for four years, and has spent the last three as head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

In somewhat related news, Elliotte Friedman reports Wednesday that "momentum is growing" for the Penguins to hire Dan Muse as their next head coach. Friedman is essentially breaking the story, with heavily couched language. This hire would mean one less opportunity for Love, who may only have the Bruins left for this year. Love may have to wait another year to make the jump to head coach.

Regardless, the Bruins' next head coach announcement appears imminent. We'll keep you up-to-date on everything here at 985TheSportsHub.com.

boston bruinsJay Leachjay woodcroftmarco sturmmitch love
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Don Sweeney, Cam Neely
NHLBruins 2nd-round pick locked in after Hurricanes playoff exitMatt Dolloff
Boston Bruins logo
NHLBruins choose to walk away from defensive prospectTy Anderson
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Interim Head Coach Joe Sacco of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center on December 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NHLBruins make at least one decision in coaching searchTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect