Will Campbell officially signs rookie contract with Patriots
The left tackle has officially inked his first contract with New England, leaving just one top-10 rookie left to sign.
The Patriots have finally signed their highest draft pick, as tackle Will Campbell has reportedly agreed to his rookie contract.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday that Campbell has officially signed, agreeing to terms on a four-year deal worth $43.66 million, fully guaranteed. Campbell's rookie deal includes a $28.39 million signing bonus. The Pats later officially announced the deal.
Now that Campbell has signed, that leaves Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter as the only top-10 pick left who has not.
Campbell, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and first offensive lineman off the board, appears on track to begin his rookie season as the Patriots' starting left tackle. His usage and reps suggest he will be a plug-and-play, day-1 starter at arguably the team's biggest position of need.
How Campbell performs in that role at the NFL level is a whole different question. But the Patriots' intentions for 2025 are clear with their top draft pick.