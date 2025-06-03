LISTEN LIVE

Will Campbell officially signs rookie contract with Patriots

The left tackle has officially inked his first contract with New England, leaving just one top-10 rookie left to sign.

Matt Dolloff
Will Campbell

Apr 25, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Will Campbell is presented with a ceremonial first round jersey by team owner Robert Kraft (l) and team president Jonathan Kraft (r) at a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots have finally signed their highest draft pick, as tackle Will Campbell has reportedly agreed to his rookie contract.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday that Campbell has officially signed, agreeing to terms on a four-year deal worth $43.66 million, fully guaranteed. Campbell's rookie deal includes a $28.39 million signing bonus. The Pats later officially announced the deal.

Now that Campbell has signed, that leaves Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter as the only top-10 pick left who has not.

Campbell, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and first offensive lineman off the board, appears on track to begin his rookie season as the Patriots' starting left tackle. His usage and reps suggest he will be a plug-and-play, day-1 starter at arguably the team's biggest position of need.

How Campbell performs in that role at the NFL level is a whole different question. But the Patriots' intentions for 2025 are clear with their top draft pick.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
