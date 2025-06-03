Knicks part ways with Tom Thibodeau as head coach

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

The New York Knicks have parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, via Shams Charania of ESPN.

Under Thibodeau, the Knicks shocked the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to make their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years. Apparently, that wasn't enough for Thibodeau to keep his job.

During his five seasons in New York, Thibodeau led them to an overall record of 226-174 and to consecutive 50-plus win seasons for the first time since 1995.

The 67-year-old grew up in Connecticut and got his coaching start locally at his Alma Mater Salem State as an assistant (1981-1984) and then a head coach fro '84-'85. He left Salem State to join another local collegiate program, Harvard University (1985-1989). He also worked for the Celtics from 2007-2010 as an assistant head coach under Doc Rivers.

Importantly, it seems many Knicks players did not expect or agree with their coach being fired.

"Is that a real question right now? Did you just ask me if I believe that he's the right guy? Yes," Jalen Brunson said in a press conference after the Pacers loss, via ESPN.

"Forever Grateful [with a blue and an orange heart emojis] thank you," said Josh Hart on social media after the announcement to express his support for Thibodeau.

Unfortunately it's hard to pinpoint the exact reason for the firing. Some reporting suggested that ownership had influence in the decision, but to what extent is unclear. Nonetheless, the Knicks were coached to their playoff success, yet in turn, the reward for said coach was unemployment. Is that not peculiar?