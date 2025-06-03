Jarren Duran reportedly garnering trade interest from NL

As the season quickly slips away from the Boston Red Sox - they are currently 29-33 (9.0 games back in the AL East) and two games below .500 - rumors are beginning to stir regarding trades they may make at the deadline.

The player who seems to be garnering legitimate trade attention is outfielder Jarren Duran, specifically from the San Diego Padres, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The Padres had expressed interest in Duran prior to the 2024 season, but nothing came of it. However, the Red Sox again find themselves as a middling team, and with Roman Anthony nearing his debut in Boston, in theory, they will need to make space in the outfield.

Duran, 28, is under team control until 2029 (according to Spotrac), so he's an attractive asset for many teams around the league. He also had an All-Star season in 2024, when he slashed .285/.342/.492 at the plate with a career high 21 home runs and finished eighth in the league in MVP voting. He has a career batting average of .272, but his production has regressed quite a bit in 2025 from the two prior seasons.

Also, Duran is aging out of his 20's and still hasn't signed an extension, so it seems unlikely that he is in the Sox' long-term plans. Plus again, once Anthony finally makes the major league roster, the Sox will need to make changes in their outfield.