LISTEN LIVE

Initial timeline reported following Jahlani Tavai’s OTA injury

During Monday’s New England Patriots OTA practice, linebacker Jahlani Tavai suffered what looked to be a potentially serious injury. Tavai went down away from the ball, and practice was stopped…

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 17: Jahlani Tavai #48 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 17: Jahlani Tavai #48 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

During Monday's New England Patriots OTA practice, linebacker Jahlani Tavai suffered what looked to be a potentially serious injury. Tavai went down away from the ball, and practice was stopped for a few minutes as teammates gathered around showing concern while Tavai remained on the ground.

Eventually Tavai was helped to his feet and off the field, as he struggled putting weight on his lower body. After spending a few minutes on the training table he left the practice fields, with Mark Daniels of MassLive reporting that Tavai was then taken "off-site" for further evaluation.

On Tuesday afternoon ESPN's Adam Schefter had another update, saying that Tavai suffered a calf injury that "is now expected to sideline him until training camp." Schefter added that "the news is fortunate in that Tavai could hardly put any pressure on his leg as he was helped off the practice field by Jabrill Peppers."

WATCH: Monday OTA recap w/Christopher Price of The Boston Globe

That timeline means Tavai won't be on the field for the Patriots' three mandatory minicamp practices next week. However those are their final practice sessions in the spring, and they won't be back on the field together until the start of camp in late July.

With that, the injury could limit Tavai's ability to work out on his own in the offseason, but may not keep him out of too many team activities. His status will be something to watch when the team returns for training camp.

Tavai, who is entering his age 29 season, led the Patriots with 115 tackles last year after signing a three-year contract extension before the season. However as the Patriots change their defensive system to one that prioritizes speed and agility over size and strength at the linebacker position, he projects to be on the roster bubble, potentially needing to win a job once training camp begins.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Will Campbell
NFLWill Campbell officially signs rookie contract with PatriotsMatt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLDavid Andrews included a unique thank-you in his retirement speechAlex Barth
Stefon Diggs runs a route at New England Patriots OTA practice at Gillette Stadium.
NFLPatriots not taking any drastic measures with Stefon DiggsMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect