Initial timeline reported following Jahlani Tavai’s OTA injury

During Monday's New England Patriots OTA practice, linebacker Jahlani Tavai suffered what looked to be a potentially serious injury. Tavai went down away from the ball, and practice was stopped for a few minutes as teammates gathered around showing concern while Tavai remained on the ground.

Eventually Tavai was helped to his feet and off the field, as he struggled putting weight on his lower body. After spending a few minutes on the training table he left the practice fields, with Mark Daniels of MassLive reporting that Tavai was then taken "off-site" for further evaluation.

On Tuesday afternoon ESPN's Adam Schefter had another update, saying that Tavai suffered a calf injury that "is now expected to sideline him until training camp." Schefter added that "the news is fortunate in that Tavai could hardly put any pressure on his leg as he was helped off the practice field by Jabrill Peppers."

That timeline means Tavai won't be on the field for the Patriots' three mandatory minicamp practices next week. However those are their final practice sessions in the spring, and they won't be back on the field together until the start of camp in late July.

With that, the injury could limit Tavai's ability to work out on his own in the offseason, but may not keep him out of too many team activities. His status will be something to watch when the team returns for training camp.