Which Patriots UDFAs got the biggest contracts?

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported an interesting tidbit about the Patriots' undrafted free agents' (UDFAs) salaries. The seven highest-paid have a combined salary of $1.36 million, and there are a few guys that may have a solid chance of making the team.

"The total of guaranteed money in contracts for undrafted free agents often reflects how much competition the Patriots faced to sign them," Reiss wrote.

The Patriots' seven highest-paid UDFAs: CJ Dippre - Tight End, Alabama ($264,000) Efton Chism III - Receiver, Eastern Washington ($259,000) Jahvaree Ritzie - Defensive Tackle, North Carolina ($218,000) Lan Larison - Running Back, UC-Davis ($175,000) Elijah Ponder - Edge Rusher, Cal-Poly ($115,000) Jack Conley - Guard, Boston College ($110,000) Gee Scott Jr. - Tight End, Ohio State ($95,000)

The two highest paid guys on the list, CJ Dippre and Efton Chism III, may have a chance to make the roster. Reiss said the Chism III has been effective from the slot in OTAs and compared him to Danny Amendola for his shifty speed and agility in that role. Dippre is a part of a four-player competition for the team's final tight end spot, but of course, the team committed the most money to him among all UDFAs, clearly they're higher on him.

As Reiss mentioned, the Patriots likely had competition to sign many of their UDFAs - particularly, Dippre and Chism III. The fact that they were so bullish on signing these guys may mean they view them making an impact in the short-and-long term.