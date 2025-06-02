Bruins choose to walk away from defensive prospect

MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 26: A detail of the Boston Bruins logo is seen during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 26, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-1.

Don Sweeney and the Bruins prospect pipeline is officially down a would-be defensive prospect following the club's decision not to sign defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg by this past Sunday's deadline.

The Bruins had an exclusive window to sign Myrenberg, originally acquired by the Black and Gold in the 2022 trade that sent Jack Studnicka to Vancouver early into the campaign, until June 1 before they lost his rights.

A 6-foot-1 right-shot defender, Myrenberg has spent his entire professional career in Sweden, and appeared in 18 games for Linkopings HC in what was an injury-delayed season in the SHL this past season. Prior to the injury-riddled campaign, Myrenberg was showing some legitimate signs of progress, with two goals and 11 points along with a plus-7 rating in 50 games in Sweden’s top professional league in 2023-24 as a 20-year-old.

Myrenberg, a fifth-round pick of the Canucks back in 2021, even came over to North America following the 2024-25 SHL season and skated in some practices with the Providence Bruins, but left to return to Sweden without signing an amateur tryout agreement or appearing in a game for the club.

The Bruins' decision to walk away from Myrenberg could relate to his aforementioned injury woes during the 2024-25 season, and it's entirely possible that the club did not feel comfortable with the long-term outlook of that health situation and his ability to reach his potential on North American ice. Given that the club only has so many NHL contract slots, there's little room for doubts of any sort when it comes to building out a pipeline.

With all of that said, though, it is worth noting that the B's right-side depth chart is not exactly a strength of the franchise, with Harvard defenseman Mason Langenbrunner currently the organization's lone right-side defenseman below the pro ranks entering the 2025 NHL Draft.

In the pro ranks and below the NHL level, Boston's right side defensive options for 2025-26 include Billy Sweezey, Ryan Mast, and Max Wanner, with Ty Gallagher also with the club but on a minors-only deal. Ian Mitchell, who has been a 'tweener' for the club for the last three years as a depth option at the NHL level, is also a pending restricted free agent this summer.

Boston's decision to not sign Myrenberg could leave them with nothing to show for the Studnicka trade, as goaltender Michael DiPietro (also picked up in the trade) is a pending free agent after an excellent year for AHL Providence.