Bruins make at least one decision in coaching search

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Interim Head Coach Joe Sacco of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center on December 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bruins are still weighing all their options when it comes to their next head coach. And though it's believed that the Bruins have narrowed their list a bit, we do know at least one candidate who's been eliminated, with Joe Sacco reportedly told that he will not be back as the B's head coach.

"I believe Joe Sacco was told that he will not stay as the head coach of the Boston Bruins," Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on Monday’s episode of 32 Thoughts. "I’m under the impression that he was told he won’t be staying.”

That would align as a potential reason for Sacco being at the B's team facilities on Friday, as confirmed by 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Boston's interim head coach for the final 62 games of the season, Sacco posted a 25-30-7 record behind the Black and Gold run in what was his first head coaching gig since 2012-13 in Colorado. Despite the struggles, the Bruins made it clear that Sacco would be a contender in their search for a full-time head coach and that he would given an interview for the gig.

In addition to Sacco, Boston's initial list of finalists reportedly included Bruins assistant coach Jay Leach, Washington assistant coach Mitch Love, AHL Ontario head coach Marco Sturm, and former Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft. Friedman noted that all of those potential coaches interviewed in Boston last week, and added that Sturm had a really good interview with Bruins brass.

Friedman's comments on Sacco were interesting not for just the head coaching remark, but also the "won't be staying" part of it. The 56-year-old Sacco has been with the Bruins organization since 2014 in a variety of coaching roles, and has survived as a staff holdover from Claude Julien to Bruce Cassidy and to Jim Montgomery before taking over for Montgomery in Nov. 2024.

The Bruins clearly valued his presence, and you always wondered if it was a possibility that the Medford, Mass. native would be willing to return to his associate coach status and if the Bruins would pitch that to him given his impact and how numerous Bruins had nothing but positive comments and feelings (both on and off the record) when it came to Sacco.

Sacco, for what it's worth, didn't want to address that possibility when discussing his Boston future last month.

“That’s a tough question to answer,” Sacco admitted. “We’ll see what happens in the near future. We’ll address that if and when that opportunity comes up.”