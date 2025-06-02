LISTEN LIVE

On the Bruins head coach search, Don Sweeney, and Mitch Marner

A potpourri of topics with Fluto Shinzawa.

Adam 12

It was less stressful waiting for the new Pope to be announced last month. The Bruins head coach search is making us itch.

There's one thing we're certain of, however. When the Boston Bruins do finally announce their new head coach, it will happen at approximately 10:01 a.m. In other words, right after our show signs off for the day. That's usually how it goes down, anyway.

Last week, when we spoke with Jim McBride from the Boston Globe, the prevailing wisdom was that the Bruins had narrowed down their list of potential candidates to three. Now, it seems that number is two, according to reports Jon Wallach was pulling throughout the show.

Bruins head coach search: Jay Leach?

This morning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic joined us with an update. He'd written last week that Jay Leach could well be one of those two aforementioned finalists. He also put a fine point on the fact that Don Sweeney's future could well be determined by the success of this hire.

We also delved into a bit of roster talk, asking Fluto if he expects Boston to pursue Mitch Marner. Fire up the podcast below and, after you listen to Hardy and Fred quiz Wallach on Dr. Demento, you can hear our chat with Fluto.

