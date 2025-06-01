Red Sox call up two player in series of Sunday roster moves

Mar 4, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox right fiedler Nate Eaton (40) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Prior to their series finale against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox made a series of roster moves. That included a first-time call-up of an outfielder - but maybe not the outfielder some have been hoping to see.

Two players were called up from Triple-A Worcester - outfielder/utility player Nate Eaton and relief pitcher Luis Guerrero. To make room the Red Sox placed reliever Justin Slaten on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, and optioned Nick Sogard back to Worcester.

The Red Sox needed to open up a 40-man roster spot for Eaton, who is being called up for the first time this year. To do so they designated Triple-A catcher Blake Sabol for assignment.

Eaton, 28, signed with the Red Sox as a minor league free agent this past offseason after beginning his career with the Kansas City Royals. He played 72 games there between 2022 and 2023, and did not appear in the Majors last year. This year for Worcester he appeared in 53 games slashing .277/.364/.446 with five home runs and 27 RBIs.

This move comes as fans await the call-up of Roman Anthony, the top-ranked prospect in baseball. Anthony is the third of the Red Sox 'big three' prospects waiting to be called up, after Marcelo Mayo got the call last month. Kristian Campbell, the third rookie, has been up since the start of the season.

Along with Eaton the Red Sox are bringing up Guerrero, who has already been with the team this season. The righty appeared in three games in early April and then was called up again for the second game of a double-header last week. In four appearances he's thrown 5.1 innings with a 1.69 ERA.

He'll replace Slaten, who hadn't pitched since May 28. This year he's been one of the Red Sox's most-used relievers, appearing in 24 games with a 3.47 ERA.

Sogard had appeared in 14 games for the Red Sox this year, and has been up and down between the Major Leagues and Triple-A. The 27-year-old is slashing .245/.302/.306 with the Red Sox.