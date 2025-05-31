Clyde Simms joins D.J. Bean on The Soccer Show

The New England Revolution will finish a three-match road swing within eight days tonight, with a visit north of the border to Eastern Conference rival CF Montreal. Tonight’s match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Stade Saputo, with Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms calling the action here on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Watch tonight’s game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

Simms, a former Revolution midfielder who spent two seasons with the club in 2012 and 2013, joined D.J. Bean on “The Soccer Show” this morning to preview tonight’s match, as New England aims to extend its eight-game unbeaten streak dating back to April 12.

Although the early portion of New England’s 2025 schedule has been road-heavy, the Revolution have been strong away from home. New England’s eight-game unbeaten run includes six consecutive results outside of Foxborough. The Revolution have logged 13 points on the road this season, tied for third-most in MLS.

“A lot of these games, especially lately, the Revolution are dictating,” Simms said. “Even on the road, and that’s something great to see because we hadn’t seen that in a while with the Revolution.

“I got to spend some time traveling with the team to Kansas City recently and I got to be around the team a good amount. They seem like they’re all getting along and becoming closer. I think they’re only going to get better and better, and it’s fun to watch right now.”

CF Montreal, on the other hand, has struggled to find its footing through the first three months of the season. Saturday’s hosts have recorded just one victory through 16 games and are winless, 0-2-2, over their last four matches. The Revolution collected a win and a draw in their two encounters against Montreal last season, including a 5-0 victory at Stade Saputo last August.

“You have to look at the schedule and look at this game, in particular, and think you need to get three points,” Simms said. “If you’re going to be a playoff team, it’s a game that you have to win, even on the road.

“You look at that Kansas City game [on May 24], where you did so well in the first half and go into halftime with a 2-0 lead. Then you have that 15-minute lapse and give up three. You have to find a way to see out those moments, because those moments are going to happen in every single game. In MLS, there are so many talented players.”

New England enters this weekend’s match hoping to end a string of four consecutive draws, including a 1-1 tie at D.C. United in a midweek contest on Wednesday.

“That’s next step for the Revolution, figuring out as a group and as a unit, how to turn these games that are draws into wins, into sure wins,” Simms said. “Getting leads and holding onto them, I think that’s the final step in seeing a really good, successful team in MLS.”