LISTEN LIVE

Veteran Red Sox reliever heading back to IL

The Boston Red Sox are placing veteran relief pitcher Liam Hendriks on the IL due to hernias. It’s the second IL stint of the year for him.

Alex Barth
May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Coming out of an off day on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox bullpen will see a shakeup on Friday. According to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, the team is placing Liam Hendriks on the Injured List.

Cotillo later noted that Hendriks is dealing with multiple hernias, which have been an issue since "around May 8," which was Hendriks' first and only multi-inning appearance of the year (he threw two innings against the Rangers). The report adds that Hendriks had been pitching through them in recent weeks, "but it got to a point where an IL stint was most logical."

This will be Hendriks' second time on the IL this year. He began the season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which had held him out for the entire 2024 season.

In between, Hendriks has appeared in 14 games for the Red Sox this year. He has a 6.59 ERA in 13.2 innings, but eight of his 11 earned runs this year occurred in an 11 day span that included five appearances between May 16 and 27. Over his first nine appearances he had a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings.

Last week, Hendriks' spoke publicly in an interview about how he was unhappy with his role in the Red Sox bullpen. "No rhyme or reason. I have no idea,” Hendriks said of his usage in a conversation with The Boston Globe. “It’s actually a source of contention that I’ve had with [the team] and I’ve had multiple conversations about.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 21: Liam Hendriks #31 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park on May 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Taking Hendriks' place on the roster will be 32-year-old righty Nick Burdi. A six-year MLB vet, Burdi signed with the Red Sox on a minor league contract this offseason. This is Burdi's second call-up this year - he threw two scoreless appearances for the Sox back in mid-May against the Atlanta Braves, who the Red Sox also happen to be playing this weekend.

Burdi has also been excellent in Worcester this year. In 15 appearances he's 4-0 with a 0.48 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched.

The good news for the Red Sox is that after taxing their bullpen quite a bit during this week's series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the day off on Thursday should help reset things. Lucas Giolito will get the start in Atlanta against the Braves to begin the series on Friday night.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Kristian Campbell
MLBIs this the weekend the Red Sox try Kristian Campbell at first base?Luke Graham
Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (19) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
MLBRed Sox find trade partner for pitcher Sean NewcombAlex Barth
BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox heads for the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on May 25, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
MLBAmong everything else, the Red Sox lack urgencyAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect