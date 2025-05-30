LISTEN LIVE

Is this the weekend the Red Sox try Kristian Campbell at first base?

Could Kristian Campbell be the Next first baseman for the Red Sox? Manager Alex Cora confirms the possibility.

The Red Sox have been scrambling to fill the hole at first base caused by the injury to Triston Casas. It seems that Kristian Campbell may be the Boston replacement option.

Campbell has mostly played second during his time in the Majors, but has struggled defensively at that position. Through just 43 games played at second, he's already committed four errors.

Manager Alex Cora discussed the options on Wednesday for first base going forward and mentioned that Campbell may end up moving over:

"There's a chance Kristian [Campbell] will play first base this weekend in Atlanta," Cora said. "There's conversations."

However, it seems the conversations have not yet yielded a move as Campbell is slated to play second base again against the Braves on Friday. Abraham Toro will remain as the Boston first baseman.

So at least for now, Campbell will continue to work through playing second, but it may not be very long before rookie moves to the corner.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

