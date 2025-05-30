Another suitor is emerging for a possible Jrue Holiday trade

Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Rumors continue to stir about trades the Boston Celtics may look to make in the 2025 offseason. One player who is assumed to be on the Boston trade block is guard Jrue Holiday. Multiple teams are reported to be potential destinations for the 34-year-old, but the latest team to emerge is the Los Angeles Clippers, as reported by Brian Robb of MassLive.

The Clippers are roughly $15.2 million over the projected 2025-26 NBA salary cap (via Spotrac), but they are well below any of the apron thresholds, so they have some feasible wiggle room.

Robb lays out a potential trade scenario where the Clippers would take on the majority of Holiday's $32.4 million salary. In exchange the Celtics would receive a collection of players - Bogdan Bogdanovic ($16 million salary), Drew Eubanks ($4.75 million), and another low-cost piece. In the end, the package the Celtics would receive must total $24.3 million worth of salary to appease the complicated CBA trade matching rules.

This move would essentially knock $8 million off the Boston payroll, putting them well on the way to getting under the second NBA apron. However, the Celtics would still need to do more cost-cutting. They need to rid themselves of $20 million in the offseason to satisfy second-apron regulations and an additional $20 million if they wish to get below the luxury tax, as laid out by Chris Forsberg.

Nonetheless, the Clippers seem like a viable option. Of course, there could be other trades for Holiday available across the league, so Brad Stevens has the burden of finding the best deal.