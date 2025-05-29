Wednesday practice included update on Patriots top safeties

Last year the safety position was supposed to be one of the driving forces of the New England Patriots' defense. It projected to be a deep and talented group led by Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger, who had both recently signed contract extensions with the team.

However, that duo never really got to show what they could do together. Peppers was limited to just six games, missing most of the season on the NFL's Commissioner's exempt list due to assault charges he faced early in the season. Peppers was removed from the list in late November, and was acquitted of those charges after the season.

Following Wednesday's practice, Peppers spoke with reporters for the first time since his acquittal. "I’m just happy it’s over with, and I get to get back to doing what I love to do,” Peppers shared. “It was a learning experience. I learned a lot from it.”

Both before and after being placed on the list Peppers also dealt with injuries (shoulder and hamstring) that ultimately saw him end the season on IR. He played a total of six games in 2024.

Overall, Peppers says he's looking forward to starting fresh heading into 2025. "I think every year in the league is a fresh start,” Peppers said when asked about working with a new coaching staff. “No matter how well you do, or how bad you do, if you’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to sit in one of these seats, year in and year out, that’s more opportunity to prove yourself."

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

“I always look forward to that whether I do well, whether the year didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” he added.

Meanwhile Dugger did play in 13 games but appeared limited for most of the year battling an ankle injury. It was later reported he'd been dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and underwent surgery after the season.

Prior to Wednesday's practice head coach Mike Vrabel shared Dugger still hasn't been able to participate in practices as he's "working through something." He didn't specify whether or not that's related to the ankle injury last year. Dugger has been present but limited in the OTA practices open to the media.

One safety that has stood out and seems to be making the most of the extra reps he's getting with Dugger limited is rookie fourth-round pick Craig Woodson. In the two open practices Woodson has looked sticky in coverage and has shown a knack for getting to the right place at the right time, regularly putting him around the football.

"I like him. Smart, savvy, he's doing a great job soaking up what the coaches want him to do," Peppers said when asked about Woodson on Wednesday. "He's definitely doing a good job."