Mazz’s Tiers: Biggest Diva Pass Catchers

Kevin Maggiore

IRVING, TX – OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Terrell Owens #81 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Dallas Cowboys on October 9, 2005 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 33-10. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It's time for the latest Mazz's Tiers! Following the video of Stefon Diggs that surfaced this past weekend, Mazz figured it would be a good time to rank the biggest diva pass catchers in recent NFL history.

TIER 1

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens

Antonio Brown

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jeremy Shockey

Randy Moss

Andre Rison

Keyshawn Johnson

TIER 2

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce

Rob Gronkowski

Jimmy Graham

George Pickens

Tyreek Hill

Michael Irvin

Des Bryant

Braylon Edwards

Brandon Marshall

Stefon Diggs

TIER 3

NEW ORLEANS - NOVEMBER 30: Wes Welker #83 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New Orleans Saints at Louisana Superdome on November 30, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Danny Amendola

Wes Welker

Martellus Bennett

Steve Smith

DeSean Jackson

Plaxico Burress

New England Patriots
Kevin Maggiore
