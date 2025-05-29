Mazz’s Tiers: Biggest Diva Pass Catchers
It's time for the latest Mazz's Tiers! Following the video of Stefon Diggs that surfaced this past weekend, Mazz figured it would be a good time to rank the biggest diva pass catchers in recent NFL history.
TIER 1
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Terrell Owens
Antonio Brown
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jeremy Shockey
Randy Moss
Andre Rison
Keyshawn Johnson
TIER 2
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce
Rob Gronkowski
Jimmy Graham
George Pickens
Tyreek Hill
Michael Irvin
Des Bryant
Braylon Edwards
Brandon Marshall
Stefon Diggs
TIER 3
NEW ORLEANS - NOVEMBER 30: Wes Welker #83 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New Orleans Saints at Louisana Superdome on November 30, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Danny Amendola
Wes Welker
Martellus Bennett
Steve Smith
DeSean Jackson
Plaxico Burress